The comedian and popular show host Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia

Nick Cannon, a comedian and well-known show host, was recently admitted to the hospital following his sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden. After being rushed to the hospital, Nick was diagnosed with pneumonia.

A few hours later, Cannon offered all of his followers an update on his health. ‘So, I guess I’m not Superman, Nick remarked in response to a picture he posted from his hospital bed. I vowed to myself that I would never return to this location. However, this is an excellent reminder to look after yourself first, otherwise you won’t be able to look after everyone else,’ he said.

‘Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… It’s just pneumonia—nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we were just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.’

Many of his business acquaintances gave him well wishes soon after receiving word of his health update.

‘Sending love and hoping you get better soon, brother,’ Asap Rocky said.

The father of 11 shared in January 2012 that he has been diagnosed with Lupus kidney disease.

Message from Marlon Wayans: ‘Get better soon.’

Nick recently had his 11th child with Alyssa Sott, with whom he is currently expecting his 12th child.