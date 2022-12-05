The first trailer of the remastered version of Rajinikanth’s 20-year-old supernatural drama ‘Baba’ released

Rajinikanth, a superstar actor from India, is one of the most well-known. Millions of people around the world view him as an icon, an inspiration, and most importantly as their leader, Thaiaivaa.

On December 12, Rajinikanth will be 72, and the producers of his 2002 spooky drama ‘Baba’ will re-release it in a fresh form to give his admirers a special birthday gift.

On Saturday, the first trailer of the remastered version was released featuring Rajinikanth in an all-action avatar. Sharing the trailer, the 71-year-old actor wrote, ‘A film that will forever be closest to my heart… #Baba remastered version releasing soon (sic).’

The makers have reworked the film by improving its visuals and audio quality and releasing it with better digital print. Reportedly, Rajnikanth has also been dubbed for the new version as well.

The film was originally only going to be released in Tamil Nadu, a southern Indian state, but because of Rajinikanth’s enormous fan base, the decision has now been made to release the movie nationwide. It might also be released in a few foreign markets.

The updated version of the movie has been personally overseen by director Suresh Krissna and includes new edits, better colour and many other changes. The film’s runtime has been cut down from 3 hours to 2.5 hours.

The film’s score was created by music legend AR Rahman.

Despite all the hoopla, Rajinikanth wrote and produced the film, which failed terribly at the box office in 2002.

It was also one of Rajinikanth’s biggest commercial failures.

The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Goundamani, and Delhi Ganesh, among others.