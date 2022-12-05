Good news for all ‘The Boys’ enthusiasts! The first trailer for the wildly popular comic book TV show on Amazon Prime Video, ‘Gen V,’ has been released, and it is sure to increase the anticipation of all the fans.

The teaser, which was unveiled on Saturday at Brazil’s Comic-Con event CCXP, is set in the same universe as the parent series, but it will focus on the younger generation, who are being treated secretly while attending the Vought International’s school.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but it introduces the main cast of the series and gives a sense of relief to all the die-hard fans that this show will be full of blood and gruesome killings, just like the original one.

As per the streamer, ‘The series is set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International, which plays a big part in the original show). It will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking.’

The trailer starts off with the voiceover saying, ‘Welcome to Godolkin University, a safe space for you to thrive.’ From the beautiful outdoor shots of the school, the trailer takes us into the original world of new supes.

You will only see the blood, murder, and action scenes that all the Gen V characters are engaging in during the first half of the trailer.

The cast of the show includes ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ star Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

The showrunners are Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas, and one of the executive producers is Eric Kripke, the man behind the original series.

The series will debut on Amazon Prime in the coming year, though the exact date has not yet been made public.