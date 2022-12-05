TSUNAMI alert – BIG update; Earthquake felt near Puri under Bay of Bengal! Bangladesh shaken severely

The Bay of Bengal experienced an earthquake on Monday. At 8:32 in the morning, this earthquake was felt in the Bay of Bengal. The earthquake had a Richter scale value of 5.2. This tremor was reportedly felt 10 km below sea level, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS sources, the epicentre was 421 km (east) from Puri and 434 km (east-southeast) from Bhubaneswar, respectively.

In wide parts of Dhaka and Bangladesh, earthquakes were claimed to have been felt around 9:05 am, according to the media outlet ‘Dhaka Tribune’. 397 kilometres southwest of Chittagong, 340 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar, and 529 km southwest of Dhaka were the distances from the epicentre. The epicentre of the earthquake occurred southwest of the Bay of Bengal, according to a meteorological department official from Bangladesh who spoke to the ‘Bangla Tribune’. India is a near neighbour.

There were no reports of significant floods brought on by the earthquake, though. Additionally, sources said that there was no damage in the coastal regions. Regarding the possibility of a tsunami being triggered by this earthquake, NCS has not yet made any statements.