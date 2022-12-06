After a disagreement over a statement about Bengalis, Kolkata police file a FIR against Paresh Rawal.

Paresh Rawal, a BJP leader and actor, is the subject of a FIR filed by Kolkata Police for allegedly making hateful remarks about Bengalis. Paresh Rawal was the subject of a police investigation after being accused of making ‘anti-Bengali’ statements, according to CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Md Salim.

Salim claimed that Rawal’s remark was offensive and had the potential to ‘provoke riots and disrupt the tranquilly between Bengali and other groups.’

Under IPC sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (promotes enmity between different groups), 153A (promotes enmity between different groups), 153B (propagates denial of rights to linguistic or racial groups), and 153 (provokes riot), a case has been filed against Rawal (statements intending public mischief).

The allegation is pertinent because Paresh Rawal received backlash for remarks he made during a BJP campaign speech on Tuesday relating inflation, gas cylinders, Bengalis, and fish. On Friday, he apologised for his position and clarified that it was in reference to unauthorised ‘Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.’

‘Many Bengalis live outside the boundaries of the State. I anticipate that many of them will be unfairly singled out and harmed as a result of Paresh Rawal’s vile statements’ Salim complained.