Anya Taylor-Joy to lend her voice to Princess Peach in the upcoming ‘The Super Mario Bros. movie

Princess Peach will be voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie.’ The actress started playing video games to get in shape for the part.

Anya replied, ‘So now I am a gamer, and it’s incredibly enjoyable,’ when asked about it. ‘I prefer to play in arcades because, as I said, I enjoy the ceremony; it’s similar to going to the movies. I’ll travel with a large group of buddies. And we’ll just play the arcade for hours.’

Chris Pratt plays Mario, Charlie Day plays Luigi, Jack Black plays Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key plays Toad, Seth Rogen plays Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen plays Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson plays Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco plays Spike in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are the film’s producers and directors, and Matthew Fogel wrote the screenplay. Chris Meledandri, the creator and CEO of Illumination, and Shigeru Miyamoto are responsible for producing it for Nintendo.

On April 7, 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled for release.