ED attached Trinamool leader’s close aide’s properties in cattle smuggling case

In connection with the Bengal cattle smuggling case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached 32 properties belonging to a close associate of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, totaling Rs 1.58 crore. Sehegal Hossain, the accused, and his family are the owners of the properties.

‘Sehegal Hossain is a close confidant of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal and one of the prominent members of the racket that smuggled cattle across the Indo-Bangladesh Border,’ the ED alleged.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, filed an FIR against Satish Kumar (at the time, the commandant of the Border Security Force’s 36 Battalion), Md Enamul Haque, Md Anarul SK, Md Golam Mustafa, and other BSF and Indian Customs officials as well as unidentified others for allegedly smuggling cattle from India to Bangladesh, which served as the basis for the financial investigation agency’s decision to open the case.

The ED arrested Md Enamul Haque, Satish Kumar, and Sehegal Hossain, who are now being held in judicial custody in a Delhi jail.

The ED has submitted two charge sheets in the case, and the agency has already attached assets worth Rs 20.25 crore. The total amount of criminal proceeds determined up to this point is Rs 29.43 crore.