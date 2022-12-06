Emirates Airlines resumes world’s longest non-stop commercial flight service

Dubai: national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has resumed one of world’s longest non-stop commercial flight services. The air carrier restarted the Dubai –Auckland flight service after two years. The special non-stop daily service was suspended since February 2020.

Emirates flight EK448 takes off from the Dubai International Airport at 10.05am and lands in Auckland at 11.05am local time. The flight has reclaimed the title of Emirates’ longest route on its network. It travels a distance of 14,200km. It takes an estimated flight time of 16 hours from Dubai to New Zealand, and 17 hours, 15 minutes in the opposite direction. This makes it one of the world’s longest non-stop scheduled commercial flights.

Also Read: Facebook Dating: Meta launches new feature to verify age through AI face scanning

The air carrier will deploy its Airbus- A380 with 14 First Class suites and 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class for the service. Currently, Emirates’ A380 is deployed to 37 global destinations in 25 countries, increasing to 42 cities by March 2023.