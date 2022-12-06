FIFA WC 2022: Post big win over South Korea, Brazil players grooves to ‘Samba’ moves! Watch

With a clinical 4-1 win over South Korea in the Round of 16 on Monday, Brazil is continuing their pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup title. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring inside seven minutes before Neymar added another from the penalty spot to move to 76 goals for his country, leaving him just one away from equalling Pele’s all-time record tally. Richarlison tripled the lead for Brazil while Lucas Paqueta added another before half-time to leave South Korea shellshocked.

Paik Seung-ho scored a sensational goal for South Korea in the second half but Brazil were too good to be beaten in the round-of-16 game. After the victory, Brazil forwards Neymar, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and midfielder Lucas Paqueta were seen showing ‘Samba dance’ moves at Stadium 974, the venue of the match.

Notably, Neymar returned for Brazil after missing two matches due to foot injury. The world’s most expensive player had sat out his team’s last two matches with a sprained ankle suffered in their first game in Qatar, a 2-0 win over Serbia. But he came back for this last-16 tie as Tite’s team clicked into gear and delivered an ominous message to their rivals, at least before easing off in the second half. With the win, Brazil have set up Friday’s quarter-final clash with 2018 runners-up Croatia. The five-time World Cup winners had not scored four goals in a knockout game at the tournament since 1998.