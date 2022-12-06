FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco to face Spain today

Doha: In football, Spain will face Morocco in a Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan at 8.30 pm (IST) today. Spain entered the knockout stage as the runners-up of Group E. They had 4 points from 3 matches. The European team defeated Costa Rica by ‘7-0’ and settled for a ‘1-1’ draw against Germany. They lost to Japan by ‘1-2’.

Morocco is appearing in the round of 16 for the second time in history. They entered the knockout stage as Group F topper. The African team has 7 points from 3 matches. They defeated Canada and Belgium and settled for a draw against Croatia.

Spain have won 2 matches out of 3 played against Morocco while the other ended in a draw. Spain scored 6 goals in those matches but conceded 4 as well. The previous encounter between the two groups occurred during the FIFA 2018 group stages and resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Morocco predicted starting XI: Bono, A Hakimi, N Aguerd, R Saiss, N Mazraoui, A Sabiri, S Amrabat, A Ounahi, H Ziyech, Y En-Nesyri, S Boufal

Spain predicted starting XI: U Simon, D Carvajal, Rodri, A Laporte, J Alba, Gavi, S Busquets, Pedri, D Olmo, A Morata, F Torres