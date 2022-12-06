FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal to lock horns with Switzerland: Possible playing XI

Doha: In FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H topper Portugal will clash with Switzerland, the runners-up of Group G in a Round of 16 match. The match will be played at 12.30 am (IST) in the Lusail Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Portugal entered the knockout stage with 6 points from 3 matches. They defeated Ghana by ‘3-2’ and Uruguay by ‘2-0’. But suffered a shocking defeat to South Korea by 1-2’.

Switzerland entered the knockout stage with 6 points from 3 matches. Switzerland defeated Serbia by ‘3-2’ and Cameroon by ‘1-0’. They lost to Brazil by ‘1-0’. If Switzerland won this match it will create new records as the country have never won 3 matches at a single world cup match and also have not reached the quarter-finals since they hosted the world cup in 1954.

There have been 25 matches between Portugal and Switzerland so far. Portugal have won 9 of those matches while Switzerland have won 11 of those, and 5 of those matches ended in a draw. In their lone prior meeting at a major competition, Switzerland defeated Portugal by ‘2-0’ at Euro 2008.

Portugal possible starting lineup: Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo; B. Silva, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes; Felix, Ronaldo

Switzerland possible starting lineup: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo