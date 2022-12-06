‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ to get a sequel with Sony Pictures giving it a greenlight

The sequel to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ has been approved by Sony Pictures. Gil Kenan, the writer and executive producer of the movie, will take over the helming duties for this one.

The director of the prior movie, Jason Reitman, is anticipated to return in a writer-producer capacity alongside co-writers Kenan and Jason Blumenfeld.

The ensemble of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ which includes Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon, is anticipated to return for the follow-up.

Speaking on the plan, Kenan said, ‘It’s an absolute honour to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga. I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a Ghostbusters film.’

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ sequel is slated for a December 2023 release.