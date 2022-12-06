Hindu Mahasabha’s call for reading the Hanuman Chalisa inside a mosque causes Mathura to be put on high alert

In response to the Hindu Mahasabha’s appeal for reading the Hanuman Chalisa inside a mosque on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police have set up barricades and are conducting vehicle checks in several locations throughout Mathura.

According to sources speaking to PTI, about to 1,500 police, armed constabulary, and paramilitary force members have been deployed, and traffic restrictions are being enforced close to the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple and Shahi Masjid Idgah in the temple town.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha said on Monday that they would comply with their request to recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside the mosque. Dinesh Kaushik is the organization’s national treasurer.

District Police Chief Shailesh Pandey responded by declaring that ‘no new tradition or ritual’ would be permitted.

‘The execution of prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC in letter and spirit as well as compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders will be guaranteed. No one would be permitted to impose their own rules and disturb the peace of this pilgrim city’ PTI cited Shailesh Pandey as saying.

Similar calls were made by the Hindu Mahasabha the previous year, but the district administration foiled their scheme.