Hyderabad police arrested online astrologer for defrauding woman of Rs. 47.11 lakh.

A man was arrested in Hyderabad for defrauding a woman of Rs 47.11 lakh while posing as a love astrologer on social media. Lalit, a Punjabi native, was identified as the accused.

On November 19, 2022, the victim reported to the Hyderabad police that three months prior, she had come across a profile of an astrologer named Gopal Shastri with the Instagram handle ‘Astro-Gopal’ while looking for an astrologer on Instagram.

He also provided his phone number on the social media account, so she called him and asked for his love forecast. He initially charged her Rs 32,000 for it. Further, he defrauded her of Rs. 47.11 lakh under the guise of offering prayers to use astrology to solve her problems.

She reported the incident to the police, who then arrested the accused, Lalit, a resident of Mohali, Punjab. He was charged with violating Sections 66 C and D of the IT Act as well as Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

In addition, officials seized a chequebook, two debit cards, and two high-end mobile phones from the accused.