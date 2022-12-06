In Chennai, police officer assaulted by drunk men performing bike stunts

Four of the drunken men attacked a police officer who confronted them after they were caught performing illegal bike stunts. The cops arrested one of the accused. Authorities are searching for the three other fugitives.

On Saturday, December 3, Kalidhas, a Special Sub-Inspector with the Vannarapetrai police station, witnessed four inebriated men performing bike stunts in Anna Salai.

When the policeman tried to stop them and get their information, the gang attacked him. Triplicane police arrived on the scene and immediately arrested one of the accused, Balaji, a local of Chennai’s Mandaveli district, before things could spiral out of control.

Balaji was caught on camera attempting to attack Kalidhas despite police officers’ attempts to restrain and arrest him. Balaji had to have his hands bound with a rope before being taken into custody.

The police department has implemented strict measures to stop illegal bike stunts in Chennai after receiving numerous reports of them and to apprehend those responsible. Police in Triplicane are searching for three other people who have escaped.

More research is being done.