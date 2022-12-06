Infinix launches ‘Hot 20S’: Specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand owned by Transsion Group, Infinix launched its new smartphone named ‘ Infinix Hot 20S’ in the Philippines. The8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the device is priced at PHP 8,499 (roughly Rs. 12,200) for the sole. The handset is offered in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colours. Details about its availability and pricing in other markets including India have not been announced.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 20S runs on Android 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The handset features a 6.78-full-HD+ (1,080X2,460 pixels) IPS TFT display with a variable refresh rate. The company calls the display as HyperVision Gaming-Pro display.

The device equips a triple rear camera setup and has an 8-megapixel camera with dual LED flash. Connectivity options on the new phone include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, USB type-C port, OTG, GPS, and GPS/ A-GPS. Onboard sensors include an e-compass, G-sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.