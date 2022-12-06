Infinix launches new 5G smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Infinix launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Zero 5G 2023’. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is priced at $239 (roughly Rs. 19,400) and is offered in Black, Orange, and White colours. Pricing and availability of the newly launched smartphone in other regions, including India, is yet to be announced.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 runs on Android 12-based XOS 12 and features dual-SIM (Nano) support. The latest smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC and an Arm Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

The smartphone features a triple camera rear setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a dual front flash. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 6 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 5G, FM radio, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, light sensor, gyroscope, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.