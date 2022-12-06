Kerala HC restricts Govt to provide helicopter services, VIP visits to Sabarimala Temple

Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Tuesday restricted the government from approving helicopter services and VIP visits to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. The court issued the order after a private aviation company offered helicopter services to the hill shrine.

In its order, the court directed the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure that no special consideration is given to any devotees at Sannidhanam. ‘Every pilgrim is an ordinary Ayappa devotee once he or she reaches Nilakkal. They don’t demand any VIP treatment’, observed the court. The court added that providing special arrangements in the name of VIP visits should be strictly avoided.

A few days back, Ehahce Aviation, a private firm published a commercial advertisement offering helicopter service from Ernakulam to Sabarimala. As the advertisement made headlines, the court took a suo motu case against it. The court issued the order after seeking an explanation from the company and government in this regard.