Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dogwalker trying to steal her prized French bulldogs sentenced to 21 years in prison

After entering a no contest plea to attempted murder, the guy who shot Lady Gaga’s dogwalker while attempting to steal the singer’s prized French bulldogs received a 21-year prison sentence on Monday.

Ryan Fischer was attacked by James Howard Jackson and two other men on a Hollywood street in February 2021, and they managed to escape with two of the ‘Poker Face’ singer’s three canines after a battle.

Fischer was attacked and received chest injuries; one month later, he revealed on Instagram that he had collapsed a lung.

Jackson, 20, pleaded not guilty after the prosecution agreed to drop other allegations of robbery, assault, and other offences.

‘The plea agreement holds Mr Jackson accountable for perpetrating a cold-hearted violent act and provides justice for our victim,’ said a statement from the District Attorney’s Office.

The other two attackers had already served time in prison for their involvement in the crime.

Lady Gaga issued a $500,000 reward for the safe return of the canines Koji and Gustav after the incident. A lady who turned in the canines in response to the incentive has been charged with receiving stolen property and being an accessory after the fact.

Miss Asia, the third bulldog owned by the singer, managed to get away from the burglars and raced back to the injured Fischer’s side.