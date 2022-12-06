Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho’s film ‘Mickey 17’, starring Robert Pattinson, to release on March 29, 2024

On March 29, 2024, the next movie directed by Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, ‘Mickey 17,’ with Robert Pattinson, will open in theatres all over the world. Hollywood production company Warner Bros announced it on Tuesday while posting the first teaser for the movie on social media.

Along with Pattinson, the movie also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and is based on the novel ‘Mickey7’ by Edward Ashton.

Sharing the first look of the film and its release date on its social media handles, Warner Bros tweeted, ‘From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theatres 03.29.2024. #Mickey17.’

A man named Mickey7 is on an expedition to colonise the ice globe Niflheim in Ashton’s book, which was released earlier this year. This expendable worker accepts risky assignments that others are hesitant to accept, and after his death, he regenerates as a clone with the majority of his memories still intact.

When Mickey7 returns to the mission’s base after being assumed dead, he finds that Mickey8 has replaced him. The main plot of the story is what follows.