Red Hot Chili Peppers are all set to head to an extensive 23-date world tour in 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting ready to embark on a lengthy 23-date global tour in 2023 to support their most recent studio albums after releasing two top-charting albums this year, ‘Unlimited Love’ and ‘Return of the Dream Canteen.’

The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess will perform with the band on several of their stadium gigs and festival appearances around Europe and North America.

The band’s 23-date international tour will launch on March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, according to a Live Nation announcement made on Monday. Other stops on the tour include Las Vegas, San Diego, Houston, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna, and more. The tour’s last stop will be on July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Beginning on December 9, tickets will be available for purchase.

According to the trade publication Pollstar, the band stands at fourth position on its list of most lucrative concert tours in 2022, after Bad Bunny, Elton John and Lady Gaga They had an average box office gross per city of $5,605,217 and an average ticket cost at $134.39.