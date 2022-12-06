Second installment of the much-awaited series ‘Pitchers’ has finally been announced and the show will stream on ZEE5

It has now been revealed that the eagerly anticipated series ‘Pitchers’ will have a second season, which will air on ZEE5. The first season focused on the struggles faced by four young entrepreneurs who leave their day jobs to pursue their start-up enterprise, serving as inspiration for millions of individuals to start their own businesses.

After a seven-year hiatus, the show is back, and this time, we see the Pitchers 2.5 years after their tech start-up Pragati.

An AI was created. The startup is lacking one co-founder and is about to go on a growth journey. The original cast consisting of Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee and Gopal Dutt are joined by Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi who will be seen in pivotal roles.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, ‘We are excited to announce the return of the fan favourite series, Pitchers after a long wait of 7 years. Pitchers is a story that resonated with and inspired millions of people to embark on an entrepreneurial journey. The new season introduces new characters, new struggles, a whole new determination to make things work, and whole lot of fun. We are sure that the audience will be super entertained and inspired after watching Pitchers S2.’

Arunabh Kumar, Creator of Pitchers and Founder of TVF said, ‘We are looking forward to season 2, which is yet another collaboration with ZEE5. This is perhaps one of the most awaited shows of India and I am grateful to the fans for their constant love for Pitchers since it released. We have tried to tell this story of aspiring Indians in these changing times, and we cannot wait for everyone to watch it.’