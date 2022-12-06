Shark Tank India 2 will start streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV from January 2, 2023

With its debut last year, Shark Tank India established itself as one of the greatest and most successful tales in Indian reality television. The second season of the top business reality programme in the world’s Indian version is likely to further bolster the nation’s expanding startup sector.

Beginning January 2, 2023, it will be streamable on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Shark Tank India has, as the advertisement says, provided people from all walks of life a tremendous amount of exposure to new ideas and a platform to pursue their goals and rebel against traditional career paths. The promo is directed by Abhinav Pratiman and produced by Early Man Films. It’s written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi.

Sharks from season one, including Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), as well as new shark Amit Jain (CEO). The most innovative business concepts will receive funding from them as they evaluate the potential of India’s aspiring entrepreneurs.