Telangana lawmaker K Kavitha to be questioned by CBI in Delhi liquor scam case on December 11

On December 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation will question Telangana lawmaker K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam at her home in Hyderabad. After Kavitha informed the CBI that she would be available to record her statement between December 11 and December 15, the agency responded.

In a letter to Kavitha, the central agency stated, ‘The CBI team will visit your residence at 1100 hrs on 11.12.2022 for your examination and recording of your statement.’

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating Kavitha after alleging in a recent remand copy filed in a Delhi court that the lawmaker changed her phones and her phone numbers during the alleged excise policy scam.

Her name was also on a document that the ED presented to the court in order to obtain custody of Amit Arora, one of the accused in the case.

Telangana Chief Minister’s Daughter lashed out at the ED after being named in the document, saying that the agency comes knocking to a state that is headed for elections but was not governed by the BJP prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media regarding her alleged involvement in the scandal, Kavitha stated: ‘The Modi government got elected eight years ago and since then, at least nine democratically-elected governments of various states were brought down and the BJP was made to come to power.’

‘Even the children of this country know that in any election-going state before PM Modi, the ED will come knocking at your doors,’ she said.