Airlines warn that green shift will result in higher ticket fares

According to the chairman of a global trade organisation, airline passengers may face higher ticket prices as the sector works toward its goal of lowering emissions to zero by 2050.

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association, which represents the majority of the world’s major airlines , has advocated for more aggressive action in Europe to increase the supply of scarce cleaner Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Airfares have already increased this year due to higher pricing for traditional fossil-based aircraft fuel.

‘You can’t expect an industry that makes $1 per client on average to withstand the increases we’ve seen,: Walsh told reporters at her annual media conference.

‘As carbon costs rise, there must be an influence on ticket pricing as the industry moves toward net zero emissions. Increased costs cannot be absorbed by the airlines.’

Environmentalists say that increasing the cost of air travel will assist to reduce emissions by slowing traffic growth.

Walsh applauded the United States’ efforts to increase clean fuel generation, despite European concerns that new U.S. incentives could create an unequal playing field.

‘In the United States, it is recognised that Sustainable Aviation Fuels are a part of the solution, and they are primarily focused on increased production,’ Walsh added.