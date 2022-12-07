‘Anti-India elements’ prompt Australia to activate its security apparatus!

Canberra authorities began coordinating with the security apparatus to investigate into the ‘Khalistan referendum’ subject after the Indian government expressed worries about the actions of anti-India forces in Australia. An official in the meeting stated, ‘Allegations of some overseas players entering Australia and running a malicious campaign with elements of possibly violent past are very concerning to us,’ according to The Australia Today. Recently, the Indian government has expressed concerns about growing Khalistani divisive activities in multiple capital cities of Australia.

The Department of Home Affairs of Australia is examining the visa conditions of some Khalistani overseas players who are actively involved in a proposed Khalistan referendum to be held in Melbourne. In the social media space, ‘The Last Battle to kill Indian-Hindutva system’ along with pictures of Satwant Singh and Kehar Singh are circulating which are seen as Khalistani propaganda posters.

A second poster that includes Australian phone numbers claims Hindu rioters of murdering a baby who belonged to a Sikh Army officer. Kehar Singh was found guilty of conspiracy and put to death for his role in Satwant Singh and Beant Singh’s attempt to kill Indira Gandhi. In Melbourne’s western suburb of Tarneit, hundreds of Hindu families live in fear for their safety.

Khalistani flags, booklets and T-shirts were distributed and displayed at the Nagar Kirtan/Humanity Walk organised by the Victorian Sikh Gurdwaras Council (VSGC) in November 2022. In June 2022, members of the Indian-Australian community were upset to see the Australian Defence Force marquee at the Griffith Sikh Games where Khalistani banners, posters and flags were displayed. The Australian Defence Force has conceded that they have identified an internal process issue and are working to address it.

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has identified some internal process issues around attendance at community events and a requirement for further awareness training. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the matter has been taken with the Australian government. ‘We came to know there was an instance. It pertained to some soldiers of Australia’, Bagchi had said in July.