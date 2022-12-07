Bill Cosby gets into more trouble as five women filed a lawsuit against the comedian for sexual assault

Five women have filed a lawsuit against American actor Bill Cosby, causing the comedian more legal issues. This occurs at a time when the statute of limitations for elder sexual assault claims has been temporarily suspended under New York state law.

The ladies claim that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted them or coerced them into having sex.

Four allegations date from the late 1980s or 1990, when the actor was at the height of his fame as the star of ‘The Cosby Show’ on NBC. Meanwhile, the fifth allegation is levied by Cindra Ladd, a former Hollywood executive who has accused Bill Cosby of raping her in 1969.

Among the first four women is Lili Bernard, an actress who guest starred on ‘The Cosby Show’. She was the first person to have come forward with the sexual assault allegation alongwith Gloria Allred in 2015. It was in 2021 when Lili filed a separate suit against the comedian.

Bernard, Ladd, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, and Jennifer Thompson filed the New York lawsuit under the Adult Survivors Act, which opens a one-year ‘lookback window’ for accusers to file civil claims of sexual assault.

In April 2018, Bill Cosby, 85, was found guilty of a charge of felony sex assault. He served nearly three years in prison before being freed in 2021 after the California Supreme Court overturned the conviction.