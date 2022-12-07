‘Black Adam’ starring Dwayne Johnson to lose up to $100 million being a box office failure

While Dwayne Johnson may have gained entry into the superhero genre by starring in DC’s ‘Black Adam,’ it appears that Warner Bros, the production company, may lose up to $100 million on the film.

According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has made $384.6 million on a rumoured $195 million budget. The marketing and production costs, which are estimated to be between $80 and $100 million, are not included in that budget.

Additionally, the picture is reportedly going to lose a significant sum of money to WB due to the theatre cut. Johnson did alter the structure of power in DC Universe, but it was obvious that he was unable to leverage his enormous star power to turn the movie into a hit.

Johnson portrays Teth-Adam, also known as Black Adam, an ancient antihero who lived in a mythical North African kingdom 5000 years ago and has just been reawakened in the Jaume Collet-Serra film. He is Shazam’s archenemy and will likely go up against Superman.

Before the decision to give the character an own film, Johnson was set to portray the character opposite Zachary Levi in 2019’s ‘Shazam!’

Along with Johnson, the film also stars Bodhi Sabongui, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. There are several other great actors in the cast.

In the post-credits scene, Henry Cavill also makes an appearance as Superman, proving that the current iteration of the Man of Steel is still alive.