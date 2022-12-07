Chile to investigate raspberries recalled in US due to hepatitis A contamination

After raspberries from a Chilean company were recalled in the United States owing to hepatitis A infection, the Chilean authorities opened an inquiry on Tuesday.

James Farm brand frozen raspberries from the South American nation, a significant exporter of raspberries, blueberries, grapes, and cherries, tested positive for hepatitis A in FDA tests.

According to SAG Director Andrea Collado, ‘The Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG) has learnt of these facts and has ordered an audit of the organisation,’ adding that the probe could result in punishment.

According to the FDA, Exportadora Copramar was recalling 1,260 boxes of raspberries that were sold only at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. The raspberries were packaged in cardboard boxes with the brand James Farm.

An inquiry for comment from Reuters received no response from the company.

According to the FDA, no illnesses or negative responses linked to the fruits have been reported. Esteban Valenzuela, Chile’s minister of agriculture, urged restraint while the situation is being probed.