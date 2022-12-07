Hungary vetoes Ukraine aid from EU, Budapest fund decision gets postponed by EU

Hungary blocked an 18 billion euro ($19 billion) loan to Ukraine from the European Union on Tuesday, prolonging its spat with the group over undermining democracy and delaying a decision on sending billions of euros to Budapest.

Hungarian Minister Mihaly Varga underlined his government’s objection to a loan for Ukraine financed by joint EU borrowing at an EU economics and finance ministers conference in Brussels. Budapest has stated that it will provide bilateral assistance to Kyiv.

Varga’s Lithuanian colleague, on the other hand, told Reuters ahead of the discussions that Hungary’s refusal to release EU money to Ukraine was ‘immoral.’ She claimed that Hungary was using this as a bargaining chip to persuade other EU members to agree to pay over billions of euros from the EU’s joint budget to Budapest.

The chairman of the ministerial conference indicated on Tuesday that Hungary’s stance would not prevent the other members from assisting Ukraine.