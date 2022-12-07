Kim Kardashian obtains a restraining order against an armed stalker who claims they are connected telepathically

The reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian obtained a restraining order from a court on Monday in order to defend herself and her family from a deranged individual who claims to have a psychic link with her.

Her legal team was awarded the restraining order against Andre Persaud, who showed up at her home at least 3 times back in August and claimed to be armed, according to docs obtained by a publication.

Persaud is forbidden from speaking to Kim, and for the next five years, he must always remain at least 100 yards away from her. The order also forbade him from holding or owning a handgun, and it required him to turn over all of his firearms to the authorities.

The stalker frequently posted about Kim on his social media accounts, and in one particular post, Kim claims that he claimed to have telepathically connected with her.

The documents state that Kim claims she has never met and is not familiar with the man. She sought a restraining order because she was concerned that he would become physically violent.

This comes after Kim finished celebrating her eldest son Saint West’s seventh birthday. Kim was recently seen in Miami for Art Basel.