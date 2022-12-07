King Charles visits the newly-built Gurudwara in England

On Tuesday, King Charles III of Britain paid a visit to a newly build gurudwara in Luton, England. The king visited the newly constructed Guru Nanak Gurudwara, which is run by volunteers from the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen. They even demonstrated to him how the spiritual location operated.

King Charles was greeted by the volunteers and members of the gurudwara while wearing a kerchief over his head. He also got to know the locals who manage the nearby Sikh school. The British monarch interacted with students studying traditional music and Punjabi in schools.

The Royal family’s official Instagram page posted the images of kings visit.

The heading stated, ‘His Majesty visited volunteers who run the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand at the newly constructed Guru Nanak Gurdwara. The Gurdwara’s kitchen offers hot vegetarian meals every day of the week, every day of the year.’

It continued, ‘One of the first of its type in the UK, the Gurdwara also maintained a temporary Covid vaccine clinic during the pandemic. The Gurdwara urged other houses of religion to combat false information about vaccine scepticism.’

The gurudwara langar reportedly feeds 500 meals each day. The construction project got under way in 2020 and was funded by donations from the neighbourhood. It is three stories high and 37 by 32 metres wide.