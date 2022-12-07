Manish Sisodia says, Delhi victory mark start of BJP’s game

After the Aam Aadmi Party ousted an established BJP from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, accused the BJP of attempting to poach his party’s newly elected councillors.

‘The BJP’s game has started. Phone calls have started coming to our newly-elected corporators. None of our councillors will be sold. We have told all the corporators to record if they get a phone call or anyone comes to meet them,’ Sisodia tweeted.

134 of the 250 seats were won by the AAP. With 104 seats, the BJP came in a very close second place. Since the AAP formed its first government in the national capital in 2015, the two parties have been at odds in Dlehi.