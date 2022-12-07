Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates India’s first multi-faith crematorium in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated a multi-faith crematorium built by the state government for the last rites of Hindus, Christians and Muslims at Fatullaguda. The land used for the development of the crematorium was once a GHMC dump yard.

According to the Minister for IT, Industries, MA and UD, Telangana, Mukti Ghat, the 6.5-acre facility has earmarked areas to perform last rites according to Hindu, Muslim and Christian faiths. All the crematoriums have a dedicated office room, cold storage, prayer hall, toilet block, last journey vehicles and parking space. A 50 KLD Sewerage Treatment Plant, and 140 KW Solar Plants are also built on the premises.

According to HMDA, the ‘eco-friendly’ Hindu crematorium has two electric furnaces and a solar power plant of 140kW to meet power requirements. It also has a separate area for performing post-death rituals. The Muslim and Christian burial grounds can accommodate nearly 550 bodies each. There are also prayer halls, cold storage areas, office rooms and restroom blocks, apart from hearses and parking spaces. HMDA’s urban forestry wing has also developed greenery around the campus. A newly installed sewerage treatment plant, with a capacity of 50 kilolitres per day, will ensure water availability for maintenance of the landscape.

The minister also inaugurated the newly built world-class animal crematorium at the GHMC Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda, which will ensure dignified funerals for pet animals in a scientific manner. The crematorium, built as per Pollution Control Board (PCB) norms, will have zero emissions. Commending the mayor, GHMC commissioner and team, minister K T Rama Rao tweeted, ‘There are some efforts that show the Humane face of Governance. This initiative of Pet Animal Crematorium is one such’.