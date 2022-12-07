MP Police is set to apprehend the author of a book allegedly containing ‘objectionable content’ towards Hindus.

The state home minister announced on Tuesday that the Madhya Pradesh Police had organised teams to apprehend the author of a book against whom a charge was filed last week.

The author of the book Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System, Farhat Khan, was the subject of the minister’s mention, Narottam Mishra. Amar Law Publications was the publisher of the book.

According to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s student branch, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the book contains offensive material about Hindus and the organisation, reported PTI.

Police teams have been organised to detain the book’s publisher and author. ‘They’ll be taken into custody’, said Mishra.

The state home minister added that he will send a letter to the organisation that granted Khan her PhD requesting that it be revoked.

The Government New Law College in Indore was the site of a protest last week by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad who claimed that the book had been taught to students for the previous five years. The student group claimed that the book encourages religious intolerance.

The initial information report was submitted on December 3 in response to a complaint made by a college student. In addition to the writer and publisher, the police have also detained the college’s principal, Inam Ur Rahman, and a professor by the name of Mirza Mojiz Baig.

The Indian Penal Code’s Sections 153A (promoting hostility between various groups) and 295A (acts meant to incite religious sentiment) have been invoked in this case.

Dipendra Singh Thakur, the president of the college division of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, claimed that following the protest, the university removed the book from the library.

Amar Law Publications’ Hitesh Khetrapal confirmed that the book’s initial version was released in 2015. He said, ‘When we learned about its contentious sections in 2021, we discussed it with the book’s author Dr. Farhat Khan and had the relevant chapters of the book modified.’