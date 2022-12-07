‘Not girls, problematic people should be locked up’: Kerala HC lashes out at night curfew at ladies’ hostels

Kochi: The Kerala High Court questioned the night curfew imposed in girls’ hostels while no such restrictions are implemented in boys’ hostels. The court was considering a plea moved by the girl students at Kozhikode medical college on Wednesday. A bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran was considering the plea related to the time restrictions in the girls’ hostel of Govt. Medical College in Kozhikode.

‘If the campus is not safe, how can the hostel be safe? How long will you keep the girls locked up?’, the court asked. Troublemakers should be locked up, not girls, the court added. The court challenged the relevance of a hostel rule that set night curfew timing for girls when no similar rules exist for boys. The government informed the court that the maximum time limit for entrance into the, girls’ hostel has been fixed at 9.30 pm to maintain discipline as per the demand of parents. However, the court opposed this argument and asserted that girls should get all freedom experienced by boys.

The Court in the instant case was considering a plea moved by certain girl students of Government Medical College Kozhikode against the impugned notification issued by the Higher Education Department barring female students from going out of the Hostel after 9.30 PM. Widespread protests have been raised against the strict instruction that girls should enter the hostel before 10 pm. The protest of the students pointed out that it is difficult for the students on night duty, including the practical class, to follow the schedule and there are no restrictions in the boys’ hostel.

Subsequently, the college authorities held discussions with the students and maintained that the schedule cannot be changed. When the authorities were not ready to compromise, the students approached the High Court. When the issue was discussed, the Women’s Commission also intervened in the matter. P Sati Devi, Chairperson of the Women’s Commission, had said that if there is a need for regulation in the Kozhikode Medical College Hostel, it should be applied equally to boys and girls. It has been hinted that the court may declare an interim order in this case.