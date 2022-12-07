NSA Ajit Doval: India is prepared to invest and improve connectivity in Central Asia.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval stated on Tuesday that India gives Central Asia the greatest priority because New Delhi benefits from the region’s tranquilly.

India is prepared to collaborate, invest, and improve connectivity in the area, said Doval. ‘It is vital to ensure that programmes are open, inclusive, and respectful of the territorial integrity of all nations while improving connectivity.’

He said this in New Delhi at the first meeting of national security advisers between India and Central Asia. Representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan were present during the meeting.

Doval also urged the UN members to desist from supporting organisations or people that engage in terrorism during the meeting on Tuesday.

Doval further stated that the security situation in Afghanistan was a crucial concern for the participating nations.

According to him, ‘many of us share India’s aims with regard to the immediate concerns in Afghanistan. It is extremely concerning that there are terrorist networks operating in the area, particularly in Afghanistan.’

A statement released after the summit says that, the participating nations were concerned about the ‘currently deteriorating humanitarian situation’ in Afghanistan, reported Hindu.