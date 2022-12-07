Poland plans to purchase M1A1 Abrams tanks for $3.75 billion

The sale of 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks, as well as other vehicles and ammunition, to Poland in a deal worth up to $3.75 billion has received approval from the U.S. State Department, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

Only a few months prior, Poland was given permission to purchase 250 M1A2 tanks from the same manufacturer. In order to modernise its military and adapt to brand-new geopolitical circumstances in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland could choose to purchase a combination of the two tank versions using this new option.

The package would include eight assault bridges, trucks for recovering damaged tanks, and other vehicles. According to the Pentagon, it would also deliver spare parts, thousands of rounds of sophisticated ammunition, including bullets that might penetrate armour.

On Tuesday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the Pentagon informed Congress of the potential transaction.

The notification does not represent the conclusion of discussions or the execution of a contract, notwithstanding approval by the State Department.