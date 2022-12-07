Ronaldo was benched by Portugal’s coach for the match against Switzerland, saying, ‘It was strategic.’

Cristiano Ronaldo was left off of Portugal’s roster for Tuesday’s 6-1 victory against Switzerland in the World Cup round of 16, according to coach Fernando Santos, and the choice was ‘strategic and nothing more.’

Santos had complained about Ronaldo’s behaviour following his suspension in the final group stage match against South Korea, but he said it had no bearing on the outcome of the match.

‘I proclaimed that it was shut, and it was. We must just consider this team as a whole because Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world, both as a professional and as a captain,’ he remarked.

Santos said when asked if leaving out Ronaldo was the hardest decision of his career: ‘I have a really tight relationship I always have, knew him since he was 19 at Sporting, and then for years here in the national squad.’

‘Ronaldo and I never conflate the interpersonal and human element with the relationship between a coach and a player. He is a very crucial member of the team,’ he remarked.

In spite of his team’s apparent form, Santos stated he anticipated a ‘very difficult’ encounter against Morocco in the quarterfinals.

If we can carry on in this manner and make some improvements, he continued, ‘it is a fine road.’