SC requests records from the Center and RBI and reserves judgement on appeals challenging demonetization

The government’s decision to demonetize the Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes in 2016 was ordered by the Supreme Court, and the government’s records must be produced.

A group of 58 petitions contesting the demonetisation declared by the Center on November 8, 2016, were being heard by the top court on Wednesday.

A five-judge constitution bench presided over by Justice S. A. Nazeer heard arguments from RBI counsel Attorney General R. Venkataramani and the petitioners’ attorneys, which included senior attorneys P. Chidambaram and Shyam Divan, before reserving its decision on a group of appeals contesting the Centre’s 2016 decision.

‘Heard. Reserved judgement. The Reserve Bank of India and the Union of India’s knowledgeable counsel are hereby asked to produce the pertinent records’ Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna were also on the bench.

By December 10, according to Live Law, the bench permitted parties to submit written arguments. The attorney general testified before the bench that he would provide pertinent records under a sealed cover.