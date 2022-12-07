The Ukrainian foreign minister claims that India is able to purchase cheap Russian oil at the expense of our suffering.

Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine, was quoted as saying on Monday by NDTV that India’s chance to purchase Russian oil at a discount comes from the fact that Ukrainians endure agony as a result of Moscow’s aggressiveness every day.

Kuleba stated that it was immoral for New Delhi to permit the purchase of Russian oil.

He told the channel, ‘It would be fantastic to see more of your support dedicated to us if you benefit because of our suffering.’

According to Kuleba, India’s decision to acquire fuel from Russia must be viewed in the context of the pain experienced by people in Ukraine. He stated, ‘It is not enough to point fingers at the European Union and say, Oh, they are doing the same thing.’

The Indian foreign minister’s remark about Europe’s imports of Russian oil prompted the Ukrainian foreign minister to respond. Jaishankar had claimed on Monday that, compared to India, the European Union has bought more fossil fuel from Moscow during the period of February to November.

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine in what it described as a special operation to demilitarise and ‘de-Nazify’ the nation in eastern Europe. Large areas of land in the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine had been taken by Moscow, but the European nation’s counteroffensive forced Moscow to retreat from some of those areas.