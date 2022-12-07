Trichy Suriya breaks ties with party, accuses senior leaders of ‘interference’

Trichy Suriya Shiva, a Tamil Nadu BJP leader who was expelled from the organisation following the release of a contentious audio clip in which he is heard using abusive language toward a female colleague, announced on Tuesday, December 6 that he was leaving the saffron party.

The former leader of the BJP’s OBC wing announced his resignation from the saffron party on Twitter. He also expressed his gratitude to the leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP and said that Annamalai was the state’s greatest treasure. In the upcoming elections, he continued, the BJP would definitely accomplish a double goal.

His exit from the BJP, however, was not without controversy. The general secretary of the state organisation, Kesava Vinayagam, was attacked in the following tweet, and he was advised to be replaced by Annamalai if the BJP was to succeed.

The BJP cadre that was leaving continued on. Trichy Suriya posted a picture of a letter he had written to Annamalai a short while later. In the letter, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work under Annamalai’s direction for the previous few months. He added that Annamalai might be considered for the position of Prime Minister of India.