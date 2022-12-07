Trump Organization found to be engaged in tax fraud scheme

A 15-year-long criminal plan to cheat tax authorities was carried out by Donald Trump’s real estate company, which has added to the former president’s legal troubles as he runs for office again in 2024.

The Trump Organization was found guilty of paying personal expenses for top executives, including former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, and issuing bonus checks to them under the pretence that they were independent contractors. The Trump Organization manages hotels, golf courses, and other real estate around the world.

After being found guilty on all charges, including conspiring to cheat tax authorities, faking corporate records, and more, the company could be fined up to $1.6 million. In the case, Trump wasn’t put on trial.

The trial was held in state court in New York, and Justice Juan Merchan set the sentencing date for January 13.

The conviction could make it more difficult for the Trump Organization to conduct business, even though the fine is not anticipated to be significant for a company of its size.