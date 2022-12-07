Vanuatu, a low-lying Pacific island nation plans to relocate its people over threat from rising sea levels

In response to a threat posed by increasing sea levels, Vanuatu has chosen to develop plans to relocate ‘dozens of villages,’ which are home to long-established communities, within the next two years, according to climate change minister Ralph Regenvanu.

According to Regenvanu, who is quoted by the news agency AFP, ‘Dealing with the impact of global warming was a huge concern faced by Vanuatu’s 300,000 residents who live on a network of islands strung out between Australia and Fiji.’

The action is thought to have been conducted to ward off changes brought on by the climate in low-lying Pacific island states like Vanuatu.

The major population of Vanuatu was impacted after Cyclone Pam which whipped across the capital Port Vila in 2015, claiming many lives. The cyclone affected crops and left thousands homeless.

According to the annual World Risk Report, which is cited by the AFP, Vanuatu is one of the nations most vulnerable to natural disasters like earthquakes, storm damage, flooding and tsunamis.

Regenvanu, who represented Vanuatu at the UN’s COP27 session in Egypt last month, signed a crucial agreement to create a fund to help vulnerable nations deal with the climate change.

The nations that are concerned about climate change have agreed to maintain the global limit far below 1.5 degrees Celsius.