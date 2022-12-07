Wes Anderson’s next ‘Asteroid City’ to release on June 16, 2023

The release date for Wes Anderson’s upcoming film ‘Asteroid City’ has been announced. On June 16, 2023, a small number of theatres will screen the movie, with a larger release scheduled for June 23.

International distribution will be handled by Universal Pictures.

The 1950s-set movie ‘Asteroid City’ is referred to as a ‘poetic reflection on the meaning of existence.’ It occurs at a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet gathering in a made-up American desert town. Chaos ensues when events that are altering the course of the planet interfere with the gathering of parents and students.

Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola co-wrote the story for the movie.

‘Asteroid City’ stars some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

The film is produced by Anderson and longtime collaborators Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson.