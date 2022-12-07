What Indians searched for most on Google in 2022 includes the IPL, Cowin, and the FIFA World Cup.

The 2017 edition of Google India’s ‘Year in Search’ list, which highlights the most popular searches from the previous year, has been made public. With keywords like the most popular searches, what is, how to, movies, nearby, and sporting events, Google has established a number of categories. In 2022, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the most frequently Googled topic. Cowin, the FIFA World Cup, the Asia Cup, and the ICC T20 World Cup come after it.

What is Agneepath plan, which the government announced earlier this year for new army recruits, was a popular search term in India under the What is category. NATO, NFT, PFI, and the square root of 4 follow it. India reached another milestone in 2022 as more people received booster shots and COVID-19.

Other popular searches for this term in the ‘how to’ list include: how to download PTRC challan, sip a pornstar martini, use an e-shram card, and halt motions while pregnant. Brahmastra, KGF Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, RRR, and Kantara are among the top movies on Google India in 2022. Users that use the search term ‘near me’ look for the covid vaccination nearby, then for a swimming pool, a water park, a movie theatre, and takeout restaurants that are open right now.

Google Search was rocked by the deaths of Sidhu Moose Wala and vocalist Lata Mangeshkar in the news category. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the election in UP, and the Covid-19 cases are other hot news topics in India. BJP leader Nupur Sharma, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen are among the most prominent individuals on Google India in 2022.

Last but not least, Paneer pasanda, modak, sex on the beach, chicken soup, and malai kofta will be among the most popular searches on Google India in 2022. This week, Google revealed the most popular YouTube videos and apps.