After seeing nephew Akhilesh again, Shivpal Yadav changes his Twitter bio

Shivpal Singh Yadav updated his social media profiles hours after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav gave the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder the party’s flag in Saifai. Shivpal’s bio-profile stated, ‘Leader, Samajwadi Party,’ which alluded to a merger that occurred between the uncle and the nephew.

The news broke as SP’s Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection on Thursday with a huge margin of victory of over two lakh votes.

Shivpal Yadav and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav collaborated earlier in the day to guarantee Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh’s wife, would win. After the passing of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in October 2022, a byelection was required.

Shivpal’s car had the SP flag on it earlier in the day, which suggested a high possibility of the uncle-nephew agreement.