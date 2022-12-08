Airtel launches ‘World Pass’ international roaming plans: Details inside

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Bharati Airtel has launched new international roaming plan for prepaid and postpaid subscribers named ‘World Pass’. This new plan offers subscribers connectivity across 184 countries. Airtel informed that customers will get 24×7 call centre support. International travellers can call a dedicated number 9910099100, which is also accessible via WhatsApp.

For postpaid customers, there are a total of 5 plans starting at Rs 649. The following are plans:

Rs 649 plan: Valid for 1 day, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet capped at 500MB and 100 minutes of voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 2,999 plan: Valid for 10 days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet capped at 5GB and 100 minutes per day voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 3,999 plan: Valid for 30 days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet capped at 12GB and 100 minutes per day voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 5,999 plan: Valid for 90 days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet capped at 2GB and 900 minutes in total for voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 14,999: Valid for 365 days, this pack offers unlimited data with high-speed internet capped at 15GB and 3000 minutes in total for voice calls – local and back home.

In prepaid, there are a total of 4 plans available under Airtel World Pass. Below are the details:

Rs 649 plan: Valid for one day, this pack offers a total of 500MB data and 100 minutes of voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 899 plan: Valid for ten days, this pack offers a total of 1GB data and 100 minutes of voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 2,998 plan: Valid for 30 days, this pack offers 5GB data and 200 minutes of voice calls – local and back home.

Rs 2,997 plan: Valid for 365 days, this pack offers 2GB data and 100 minutes of voice calls – local and back home.