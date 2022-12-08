Australia wants to change its ‘broken’ environmental rules

According to Australia’s Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek, the country will update its environmental laws and create a new nature conservation organisation with the authority to approve development projects.

More than two years after an independent assessment determined Australia’s environment laws needed major overhaul and were out-of-date, the center-left Labor administration made the change. The report was presented in 2019 to the previous conservative administration, which made no official recommendations.

All project evaluations and decisions will be made by the independent Environment Protection Agency (EPA), although the federal environment minister will still have the authority to review EPA approvals.

‘Right now, nothing works. Laws governing the environment are broken. They do not safeguard the environment or work for businesses. What we’re aiming for is a win-win situation where business and the environment both benefit,’ Plibersek told journalists.