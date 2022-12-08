Breaking News; KGF actor passes away!

Krishnaji Rao, a well-known actor in KGF, died at the age of 70. Due to major health concerns, he was admitted to the hospital and placed in the ICU unit. In the Rocky Bhai, the main character of the KGF film, created by Yash, narrative, Rao played a significant part. Fans have been lamenting his premature passing on social media platforms and recalling his part in the Kannada action hit. The actor gained enormous recognition because to his KGF film lines.

Over a long period of time, the actor worked as an AD. Rao performed with sincerity in his role as the blind guy, better known as the ‘KGF Grandfather,’ who had a fair number of phrases that were worth whistling. The actor said, ‘Let me give you some advise,’ in KGF: Chapter 2. He received recognition for the role after the line ‘Don’t go to stand in his way sir’ became quite well-known. Social media platforms like Twitter were inundated with condolence messages from KGF franchise fans who also lamented his loss.

According to reports, after becoming well-known for his work in KGF, Rao received numerous acting offers and was constantly involved in filming. The teaser for his upcoming film Nano Narayanappa, which recently debuted on YouTube, featured him as a Raavan-like character with ten heads.